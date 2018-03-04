Sunday, June 28, 2020

‘SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated’ Review (PlayStation 4)

Reviews David Burdette -
‘SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated’ Review Platform: PlayStation 4 (reviewed), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Release Date: June 23rd, 2020 Genre: Adventure, Platformer Developer: Purple Lamp Studios Publisher: THQ...
Three Reasons You Should Buy ‘SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated’

Originals David Burdette -
If you weren't aware before now, SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom is getting a remaster/remake. With the smart "Rehydrated" added to the end, the...
‘Disintegration’ Campaign Review (PlayStation 4)

Reviews David Burdette -
‘Disintegration’ Review Platform: PlayStation 4 Release Date: June 16th, 2020 Genre: First Person Shooter, Real Time Strategy Developer: V1 Interactive Publisher: Private Division It’s very tough for me to play something...
‘A Fold Apart’ Review (Nintendo Switch)

Reviews Richard Allen -
A Fold Apart by Lightning Rod Games is a subdued journey through the ups and downs of a relationship. Both heart wrenching and uplifting,...
Spider-Man Sequel Heading To PS5

Video Games Alexander Ouellet -
Remember that Spider-Man game that was released for the PS4? You should, it was absolutely incredible and my personal choice for game of the...
Sony Reveals PS5; Release Date And Price Arriving Later

Video Games Alexander Ouellet -
After what feels like an eternity, and one very unfortunate but necessary delay, Sony has finally revealed to us what the fabled Playstation 5...
‘Fury Unleashed’ Review (Xbox One)

Reviews Richard Allen -
Fury Unleashed by Awesome Games Studio is a chaotic shooter with an emphasis on learning from past playthroughs and a surprisingly thought-provoking story about...
‘Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee’ Review (Switch)

Reviews David Burdette -
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Review Platform: Nintendo Switch Release Date: May 14th, 2020 Genre: Platformer Developer: Oddworld Inhabitants Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants   Some of my first gaming memories involve the Oddworld franchise. Yeah,...
Top 5 Reasons We’re Excited for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remaster

Fun Joe Pellicone -
Whereas the idea of Remakes/ Remasters might make some people think ‘Oh, are there no new ideas?’, Remakes/ Remasters - when done well -...
‘NOS4A2’ Star Mattea Conforti… Meet Millie Manx! (Interview Exclusive)

Interviews Linda Marie -
14-year-old Mattea Conforti may not have started out with acting on her agenda but it seems the entertainment industry had other ideas. From Broadway...
‘Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike’ Review (Xbox One)

Reviews Richard Allen -
Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike developed by Convoy Games and published by Triangle Studios is a tough, often hilarious, trek across a barren land to...
Nintendo Announces ‘Paper Mario: The Origami King’

Video Games Alexander Ouellet -
Nintendo just announced a new Paper Mario game. Paper Mario: The Origami King. The Switch's upcoming game list was looking a little thin, but...
‘Hidden Through Time’ Review (Xbox One)

Reviews Richard Allen -
Hidden Through Time by Crazy Monkey Studios is a fantastic Hidden Object type game spanning the history of the world. Hours of fun can...
‘Moons of Madness’ Review (Xbox One)

Reviews Richard Allen -
Moons of Madness by Rock Pocket Games and published by Funcom is a tense psychological trip through the unknown; a gripping first-person tale of...
‘Spirit of the North’ Review (Nintendo Switch)

Reviews Richard Allen -
Spirit of the North, created by Infuse Studio and published by Merge Games, is a thought-provoking, albeit short, adventure told solely through subtle landscapes...
‘Streets of Rage 4’ Physical Edition and Signature Games Edition Announced

Video Games Richard Allen -
Acclaimed beat-em-up Streets of Rage 4 is getting a physical release! Streets of Rage 4, originally thought to be a digital only release, will now...
The Walking Dead: Behind The Scenes & What Comes Next

Chris Pendleton -
Season 10 of The Walking Dead finale, “A Certain Doom”, is currently postponed.  But that doesn't mean we can't start getting some of the details and images from the upcoming episode. However, watch the video below to find out what is next for our survivors. What...
Marvel: Don Cheadle Had 2 Hours to Decide Whether to Be War Machine

Chris Pendleton -
Don Cheadle may have missed the opportunity to appear as War Machine in Iron Man 2 if he didn't act quickly enough. According to The A.V. Club, Cheadle was given little time to make a career-changing decision. Cheadle was at his kid’s laser tag party...
‘Arrow’ SERIES FINALE Preview ‘Fade Out’

Arrow
Julia Valenti -
After a long, enjoyable, and emotional 8 years - the night is here. The night that we say goodbye to Arrow, the hit CW Show that has given me such joy and entertainment for the past eight seasons. After last week's episode had some interesting twists...
Star Wars: Finn’s Stormtrooper Name Is an Easter Egg From Original Film

John Boyega, Star Wars, Finn
Chris Pendleton -
A tweet from Star Wars revealed a detail surrounding Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Stormtrooper number held by Finn (John Boyega) in the film - FN-2187- has a meaning within the Star Wars universe. The number is a callback to the cell number...
