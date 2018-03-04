‘SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated’ Review
Platform: PlayStation 4 (reviewed), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
Release Date: June 23rd, 2020
Genre: Adventure, Platformer
Developer: Purple Lamp Studios
Publisher: THQ...
‘Disintegration’ Review
Platform: PlayStation 4
Release Date: June 16th, 2020
Genre: First Person Shooter, Real Time Strategy
Developer: V1 Interactive
Publisher: Private Division
It’s very tough for me to play something...
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Review
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: May 14th, 2020
Genre: Platformer
Developer: Oddworld Inhabitants
Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants
Some of my first gaming memories involve the Oddworld franchise. Yeah,...
Season 10 of The Walking Dead finale, “A Certain Doom”, is currently postponed. But that doesn't mean we can't start getting some of the details and images from the upcoming episode.
However, watch the video below to find out what is next for our survivors.
What...
Don Cheadle may have missed the opportunity to appear as War Machine in Iron Man 2 if he didn't act quickly enough. According to The A.V. Club, Cheadle was given little time to make a career-changing decision.
Cheadle was at his kid’s laser tag party...
After a long, enjoyable, and emotional 8 years - the night is here. The night that we say goodbye to Arrow, the hit CW Show that has given me such joy and entertainment for the past eight seasons. After last week's episode had some interesting twists...
A tweet from Star Wars revealed a detail surrounding Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Stormtrooper number held by Finn (John Boyega) in the film - FN-2187- has a meaning within the Star Wars universe. The number is a callback to the cell number...
