3 Minutes Builds: Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest LEGO

On our first ever '3 Minute Builds', we're building The Mandalorian Razor Crest LEGO. This thing is 1,023 pieces of Star Wars LEGO awesomeness.

About The Mandalorian Razor Crest LEGO:

Kids can role-play as heroic warrior The Mandalorian and play out action-packed Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes with this detailed, LEGO brick model of The Razor Crest (75292) starship.

This fun buildable toy includes 4 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure, all with cool weapons to role-play exciting battles.

The Razor Crest has a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, sleeping area and detachable escape pod for creative play.

This 1,023-piece construction playset offers a challenging build and combines brilliantly with other LEGO Star Wars sets, and makes a great holiday gift or birthday present for boys and girls ages 10+.

The Razor Crest dreadnought measures over 5.5” (14 centimeter) high, 15” (38 centimeter) long and 11” (28 centimeter) wide, and it makes an eye-catching Star Wars: The Mandalorian display piece when it is not being used to transport vital cargo.

