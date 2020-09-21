A Love Letter to Netflix’s ‘Away’

Ahhh Away,

We just finished watching Season One of Away last night and I’m as pleased with you as I was when I went to bed. It’s been a while since I’ve enjoyed a show as much as I’ve enjoyed yours. And now, I think I know why.

Away, you are exactly what this world needs right now. You are a show that demonstrates that despite our differences, we can still love and appreciate one another, coming together for a common interest and goal. When we recognize that our differences are our strengths, we accept one another and see what makes each person good. You demonstrate how different races, genders, and religions can respectfully blend together. Sure, you had your problems, but instead of using hate or violence, you chose acceptance or even deference by putting ones self after others.

Away, you made a show about going to Mars feel more about teamwork and love than science fiction. In fact, it really felt like science “fact.” You were believable and, without knowing if the science behind your show was real or not, it certainly felt believable at every moment.

This isn’t some long letter. The best ones just get to the point and tell it like it is. You’re a show that needs to be watched by every single person who has access to Netflix. They need to do it right now. And, it doesn’t matter if you like outer space shows or not. You’re made for everyone and everyone can appreciate you as what you are, which is a solid drama with a solid, diverse cast, telling a great love story and chasing our dreams and what that means to yourself and the important people in your life.

Away, come back and give us a second season. I can’t wait!

Love,

Micajah