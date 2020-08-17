A Nightmare on Elm Street: This Deleted Deleted Scene Changes Everything!

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the greatest horror movies of all time with, quite possibly, the most iconic villain, Freddy Kreuger (Robert Englund). A deleted scene from the film has recently resurfaced and gives fans of a new generation insight into Freddy’s backstory.

Originally appearing in the film’s 1996 LaserDisc release, we see a scene between Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) and her mother in their basement that appeared in the original film. Nancy is told about Freddy Krueger and how the parents of Springwood got together to kill Freddy.

In the deleted footage, however, Nancy’s mother, Marge (Ronee Blakely) reveals that Nancy and her friends had each had siblings. Freddy had killed each one of their brothers and sisters when they were younger, which explains even more why the parents took matters into their own hands.

“You weren’t always an only child,” Marge explains to Nancy, thus giving her a whole new reason to fight Freddy. Now, Freddy isn’t just a guy after her and her friends – he for all intents and purposes destroyed a part of her family. This helps motivate her desire to stop Freddy.

What do you think of this deleted scene? Does it change things for you?