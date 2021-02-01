Pat Morita, best known for his role as sensei Mr. Miyagi in the iconic pop culture classic The Karate Kid, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His career was as big as his heart but sadly not outweighed by his personal struggles. More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story dives into the actor’s tough journey from bed-bound boy to the bright lights of Hollywood as we see him contend with family tragedy, discrimination and alcoholism. It was that challenging road though that eventually led him to a career in acting; securing roles in classics like M.A.S.H, Sanford & Son, Love Boat, and Happy Days just to name a few. But, it was after Karate Kid that he truly became a household name… and a legend to this day.

The Oscar-nominated actor was a kind and generous man loved by everyone, including his acting colleagues. More Than Miyagi features classic footage of his outstanding roles along with heartfelt perspectives from those that worked closely with him. Henry Winkler, Marion Ross, Tommy Chong, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and many more offer up some magnificent Pat Morita memories both on and off set. They knew he faced demons that drugs and alcohol couldn’t hide, but they stood by him just the same.

I have a much greater appreciation of Mr. Morita’s body of work after watching this documentary. Seeing clips from all the wonderful shows he was part of brought back fond memories; waxing nostalgia about a time that molded me into the adult I am today. The world lost this great man much too soon but thankfully his legacy lives on through Cobra Kai. We all have a story, this is his… catch More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story premiering on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming platforms on February 5th.