Agents Of SHIELD: Chloe Bennet Battling COVID-19

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet is battling COVID-19. Bennet shared the news on her Instagram stories. Bennet is hoping that by sharing her experience it will help others and help others take the virus seriously. Bennet got infected, along with other family members.

Bennet posted the following to her story:

“Hey haven’t been on here for a little, wanted to give an update… On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I’m positive for COVID-19 … it’s been a rough week to say the least. Multiple members of my family are also infected, we’ve all been battling it out together. We’re still not in the clear, but as of now we’re doing…okay.”

“I’m sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f****** do. Copied sucks. It just really sucks,” she continued. “I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and I still got VERY sick. And I’m one of the lucky ones. I repeat! I’m young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the **** down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be exhausting.”

“So I guess I’m on here just trying to remind anyone whose reading this, that yes 2020 is coming to an end, but this pandemic is still raging on, and if you can don’t let up. Stay distant, stay safe, wear a mask,” Bennet added. “On that note, I love you guys, stay healthy, and happy (almost) new year. X CB. P.S. **** you 2020, I can’t wait to not be in you.”

Agents of SHIELD ended in 2020 and was definitely a highlight for Marvel television. Did you enjoy the series? Also, what are your thought’s on Bennet sharing her experience? Let us know down in the comments!