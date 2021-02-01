HBO Max: All Of The DC Shows Are Returning To HBO Max This Month

HBO Max is the new home for DC content since the DC Universe service converted to deal with only comics. I was initially worried I’d have no way of finding all those awesome DC Shows and movies. We got a huge influx of them in January and February is continuing that trend. It even includes a few titles that people were seriously worried about not making the transition over. Luckily, HBO Max has got us covered it seems!

February 1st, 2021,

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Man of Steel, 2013

Adventures of Aquaman

Batman The Brave And The Bold

Superman/Shazam The Return Of Black Adam

Teen Titans Go Vs Teen Titans



February 5, 2021.

Aquaman, 2018

February 15, 2021

The Batman

Static Shock

This is all good news for DC fans who were worried that we might be missing out on some DC content. This, by all means, is not the entire roster from DC Universe but it is at least a pretty sizeable chunk. We’re still missing a lot of the interesting, hard to find legacy content. Notably, The Flash series from the ’90s. DC Universe also had an unaired pilot for an Aquaman show, and even the old Birds Of Prey show. WB has made no announcement in regards to any of those specific shows making a return on HBO Max, which is unfortunate. That doesn’t mean they aren’t coming, but it does mean we’ll have to wait to be sure. Other notable shows missing from HBO Max includes most of the Arrowverse titles and Smallville, all shows that air on the CW. This is, of course, because of preexisting deals with other streaming platforms. Hopefully, we should see those titles migrate over though once existing deals are ended. We can’t be sure, but let’s stay hopeful.