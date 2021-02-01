HBO Max: All Of The DC Shows Are Returning To HBO Max This Month
HBO Max is the new home for DC content since the DC Universe service converted to deal with only comics. I was initially worried I’d have no way of finding all those awesome DC Shows and movies. We got a huge influx of them in January and February is continuing that trend. It even includes a few titles that people were seriously worried about not making the transition over. Luckily, HBO Max has got us covered it seems!
February 1st, 2021,
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- Batman, 1989
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Justice League
- Justice League Unlimited
- Man of Steel, 2013
- Adventures of Aquaman
- Batman The Brave And The Bold
- Superman/Shazam The Return Of Black Adam
- Teen Titans Go Vs Teen Titans
February 5, 2021.
- Aquaman, 2018
February 15, 2021
- The Batman
- Static Shock
This is all good news for DC fans who were worried that we might be missing out on some DC content. This, by all means, is not the entire roster from DC Universe but it is at least a pretty sizeable chunk. We’re still missing a lot of the interesting, hard to find legacy content. Notably, The Flash series from the ’90s. DC Universe also had an unaired pilot for an Aquaman show, and even the old Birds Of Prey show. WB has made no announcement in regards to any of those specific shows making a return on HBO Max, which is unfortunate. That doesn’t mean they aren’t coming, but it does mean we’ll have to wait to be sure. Other notable shows missing from HBO Max includes most of the Arrowverse titles and Smallville, all shows that air on the CW. This is, of course, because of preexisting deals with other streaming platforms. Hopefully, we should see those titles migrate over though once existing deals are ended. We can’t be sure, but let’s stay hopeful.