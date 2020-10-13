Amazon Prime Day Day is Happening Now

Today is the biggest shopping day of the year, aside from Black Friday. Amazon Prime days are here!

This means any toys, collectibles or comics you’ve had your eye on will be in a prime position to hit purchase.

Prime Day and all Amazon Prime Day deals are only for Prime Members however, there’s a way to get around this. You can do this by signing up for a free 30-day trial membership or by paying for 1 month of Prime. Students get the chance to sign up for a free 6-month trial which then transfers to 50% off of a 1 year membership on Prime. As an added bonus, you’ll get free 2-day shipping on all Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Members have an added asset in the form of the Amazon Prime Card which guarantees the holder a 5% discount off all your purchases all through the year and for certain categories, this discount could go up to 20% off for these privileged members.

Another lucky type of shopper on Amazon who gets to benefit up to 20% off their purchases are AMEX (American Express) card holders.

With everything from Kindle Unlimited Membership, cool merchandise and games to amazing gadgets such as the Amazon Echo Show, which is a smart screen that allows you to keep connected and organized with far greater ease than previously possible, the Amazon Prime Day is definitely worth subscribing to and exploring.

Click here to check out all of the deals Amazon.com.

Prime Day is back! Get two days to save on everything you need and love. Oct 13 & 14. https://t.co/XIxgZYY8K5 pic.twitter.com/4EBMLZSTs8 — Amazon (@amazon) September 28, 2020