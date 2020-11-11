Amber Heard: Petition to Have Amber Fired from Aquaman 2 Nears 1 Million Signatures

Fantastic Beasts 3 saw the departure of Johnny Depp, as Grindelwald, as a result of Warner Bros asking the star to retire himself from the role. Amid these controversial developments, fans are petitioning to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2.

Despite all of the evidence against Heard, the UK court ruled in her favor. This was a terrible look for Depp, which puts a label on him as an allegedly abusive spouse (again, despite most of the evidence). Depp will likely now encounter more problems finding work. Fans believe that Heard should encounter the same.

Warner Bros announced that they will be recasting Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series without any announcement about Heard’s participation in Aquaman 2. At the moment, Heard will reprise her part as Mera in Aquaman 2, but according to insider Grace Randolph, the creator of the Beyond The Trailer channel on YouTube, Warner Bros is exploring ways that they can reduce her role.

Warner Bros released a statement, saying:

“Johnny Depp will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”

J.K. Rowling, creator of Harry Potter, released her own public statement that said:

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

The Wizarding World has been under a lot of fire the past year or so, with Rowling under fire due to a series of transphobic comments that have turned fans against her. As well, Fantastic Beasts 3 has been severely delayed by COVID-19, star Ezra Miller was caught on camera choking a fan, and now Depp has had to step down.

However, fans have taken Depp’s side after also being dumped from Pirates of the Caribbean and now departing Fantastic Beasts. Both Depp and Heard have been simultaneously viewed as abusers and victims, depending on which actor fans have been rooting for.

Amber Heard is still involved in Aquaman 2, which has equally angered a lot of fans, as they believe Warner Bros isn’t equally handing out punishment. The internet is demanding that she also resign. In fact, a petition has now reached nearly one million signatures.

Here’s what the person who posted the petition is saying:

Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life. Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard. Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser. About the incident during which she shattered the bones in Johnny Depp’s finger and nearly severed it, causing Depp to require surgery to reattach and repair it, Heard presented a false story claiming that he cut off his finger himself, dipped it in paint and scrawled obscenities all over the walls. Likewise, Heard recounts fabricated incidents of Johnny Depp hitting her in the face when she had, in fact, punched him. Though staff and neighbors in the building where she lived reported seeing no marks on her face in the hours and days after she says Johnny Depp hit her, yet she appeared in court six (6) days later with bruises on her face, asking for a temporary restraining order, which was granted. Photos of Heard from the very next day show her full face, without makeup, and not a single bruise. As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. There’s a lot of upheaval on the internet too. Here’s a few select tweets from fans of Depp!

I don’t understand why Warner bros fired Johnny Depp but not Amber Heard. They both have evidence of being abused by each other, and women who are abusive are almost never held to the same standard as men who are abusive. fire both or fire neither. — Katie (@kkayj3) November 7, 2020

Its a double standard. This is why men don’t come forward about domestic abuse or rape. She even said it. No one is going to believe that a 115 pound woman abused a grown man. She said they would laugh at him. This whole situation is disgusting. Amber Heard should be fired. — Anthony Taylor-Bouis (@AnthonySoCal) November 7, 2020

@wbpictures not happy! you fired one of the best actors ever. But your going to let Amber Heard stay and do her acting yet she’s just as guilty maybe more than him, how is that fair?! If your going to fire him then fire her! — Kira Maynard (@midgetgem08xxx) November 7, 2020

@wbpictures hope you will fire @realamberheard to.. if not Then dont waste your money on Aquaman 2 no one wanna see it with her in it #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #AmberHeardOut #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Peter Kobberholm (@308Pk) November 7, 2020

That’s not why people are upset. He had recordings, evidence that Amber Heard abused him, and WB decided to fire him because a UK judge with ties to Amber decided to side with the paper he was suing for libel that said he beat her with no evidence but AH faulty Testimony. — Lady Giv (@givdesigns) November 7, 2020