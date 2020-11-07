Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Likely to Have a Reduced Role after Johnny Depp Trial Results

Fantastic Beasts 3 saw the departure of Johnny Depp, as Grindelwald, as a result of Warner Bros asking the star to retire himself from the role. Amid these controversial developments, some are reporting that Warner Bros may also reduce Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 as well.

Despite all of the evidence against Heard, the UK court ruled in her favor. This was a terrible look for Depp, which puts a label on him as an allegedly abusive spouse (again, despite most of the evidence). Depp will likely now encounter more problems finding work.

Warner Bros announced that they will be recasting Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series without any announcement about Heard’s participation in Aquaman 2. At the moment, Heard will reprise her part as Mera in Aquaman 2, but according to insider Grace Randolph, the creator of the Beyond The Trailer channel on YouTube, Warner Bros is exploring ways that they can reduce her role.

#JohnnyDepp FIRED #FantasticBeasts3 FULL BREAKDOWN

+ #AmberHeard will likely have role reduced #Aquaman2 ADDITIONAL INFO JUST IN FROM MY SOURCES:

AT&T approves, Depp had filmed several scenes which must be re-shot, offer is already out to new actorhttps://t.co/U90WSfsN7x — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 6, 2020

