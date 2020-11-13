Aquaman 2: Petition to Fire Amber Heard Reaches 1 Million Signatures!

Fantastic Beasts 3 saw the departure of Johnny Depp, as Grindelwald, as a result of Warner Bros asking the star to retire himself from the role. Amid these controversial developments, fans are petitioning to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard is still involved in Aquaman 2, which has equally angered a lot of fans, as they believe Warner Bros isn’t equally handing out punishment. The internet is demanding that she also resign. In fact, a petition has now reached passed one million signatures.

Heard issued a statement, saying to EW:

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that.”

She continued, “Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

Yet, Warner Bros still remains silent when it comes to Heard’s status. At the moment, the second film hasn’t even been given the go-ahead for production.

However, from our sources, we are hearing that she may be fired. We are also hearing that Emilia Clark may be either cast as Mera OR be given another female lead part as a new character but carry on the same story that was intended for Mera.

Here’s what the person who posted the petition is saying:

Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life. Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard. Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser. About the incident during which she shattered the bones in Johnny Depp’s finger and nearly severed it, causing Depp to require surgery to reattach and repair it, Heard presented a false story claiming that he cut off his finger himself, dipped it in paint and scrawled obscenities all over the walls. Likewise, Heard recounts fabricated incidents of Johnny Depp hitting her in the face when she had, in fact, punched him. Though staff and neighbors in the building where she lived reported seeing no marks on her face in the hours and days after she says Johnny Depp hit her, yet she appeared in court six (6) days later with bruises on her face, asking for a temporary restraining order, which was granted. Photos of Heard from the very next day show her full face, without makeup, and not a single bruise. As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. There’s a lot of upheaval on the internet too. Here’s a few select tweets from fans of Depp!

I don’t understand why Warner bros fired Johnny Depp but not Amber Heard. They both have evidence of being abused by each other, and women who are abusive are almost never held to the same standard as men who are abusive. fire both or fire neither. — Katie (@kkayj3) November 7, 2020

Its a double standard. This is why men don’t come forward about domestic abuse or rape. She even said it. No one is going to believe that a 115 pound woman abused a grown man. She said they would laugh at him. This whole situation is disgusting. Amber Heard should be fired. — Anthony Taylor-Bouis (@AnthonySoCal) November 7, 2020

@wbpictures not happy! you fired one of the best actors ever. But your going to let Amber Heard stay and do her acting yet she’s just as guilty maybe more than him, how is that fair?! If your going to fire him then fire her! — Kira Maynard (@midgetgem08xxx) November 7, 2020

@wbpictures hope you will fire @realamberheard to.. if not Then dont waste your money on Aquaman 2 no one wanna see it with her in it #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #AmberHeardOut #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Peter Kobberholm (@308Pk) November 7, 2020

That’s not why people are upset. He had recordings, evidence that Amber Heard abused him, and WB decided to fire him because a UK judge with ties to Amber decided to side with the paper he was suing for libel that said he beat her with no evidence but AH faulty Testimony. — Lady Giv (@givdesigns) November 7, 2020