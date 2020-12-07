Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Surprises Young Fan Battling Cancer with His Own Trident
Aquaman star Jason Momoa is just a good dude and human being. A real life superhero. continues showing he can be just as much of a hero offscreen. Yesterday, Momoa surprised a young DC fan who is battling cancer with his own Aquaman Trident.
Momoa shared the story on his Instagram. Momoa and Sideshow Collectibles sent over a new set of action figures and Warner Bros. gave him one real Aquaman tridents from the movie! Momoa capped off the gift bundle with a nice message: “Can’t wait to ride on some dolphins with you Danny! Love, Uncle Aquaman”

In his Instagram post, Momoa said, “Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today. I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident 🔱 Mahalo to Everyone involved and the Sheehan family Aloha J”
Aquaman 2, which is set for release on December 16, 2022.
