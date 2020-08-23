Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Announced

This is another announcement that we knew was imminent. The game was actually officially revealed earlier this week, but we got our first look during DC’s FanDome. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was announced with a cinematic trailer, giving us a look at the game’s characters. The game will feature Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

The trailer didn’t feature any gameplay but did give us some idea as to what the game will be about.

The trailer features what appears to be Brainiac’s ship. He must have taken over the world or something because the Suicide Squad fights off what appears to be Brainiac minions. As the trailer goes on, it’s revealed that Superman is now a bad guy. I really hope Harley’s hiding some Kryptonite in her bat, because if she’s not they are about to have a very bad day.

Each squad member is described as having their own unique moveset with unique traversal mechanics. Metropolis will reportedly be open world. Each character will have a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master. The game will have the rich narrative that Rocksteady’s Arkham games are known for.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be playable all by your lonesome or with up to four friends online. Though nothing confirms this, it sounds a lot like this game will be one of those “games as a service” games. In fact, the game sounds a lot like Marvel’s Avengers game which, at the time of writing this, will be out in a matter of weeks.

If the game’s story is as deep as Rocksteady’s previous game, then DC fans are in for a treat. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be out in 2022. The game will be available on current and next gen platforms.

During the same event Warner Bros. also revealed the next Batman game.