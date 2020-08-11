Arrow: Another Actor Originally Considered for Oliver Queen other Than Stephen Amell

When someone says, “The Arrowverse,” they are clearly referring to the lineup of superhero shows that appear on the CW Network. Yet it gets the name Arrowverse because all of those shows come from the roots of its first show, Arrow. This show starred Stephen Amell in the title role of Oliver Queen. Amell became the patriarch of the shows and his impact is felt across each of them. Yet, there was the possibility that another actor could have first filled the role.

Justin Hartley (This Is Us) had previously played Oliver Queen on Smallville. With both shows set with CW, and given Hartley’s popularity in the role, Hartley felt like the logical choice to slide into the new series that would focus on the same character. However, those behind the series felt otherwise.

Smallville had already told Green Arrow’s origin story, explaining how Oliver’s parents died, and then had him marry Chloe Sullivan (Allison Mack). The show also dealt with his own issues about the morality of killing, whereas Arrow‘s Oliver Queen had yet to go on any of these journeys.

Amell’s character, Arrow gave the writers and producers an opportunity to create new characters and new conflicts. By starting from scratch, Arrow was able to provide new stories that didn’t rely on Smallville.

Arrow Executive producer Marc Guggenheim via EW, “We certainly wanted to chart our own course and destiny,” he told reporters at the Television Critics Association. “Justin is a terrific Arrow.”