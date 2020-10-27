Avatar 2: Set Photo Shows Kate Winslet Go Under Water (Unlike Titanic)

Avatar‘s official Twitter account revealed a new image of Kate Winslet filming while under water. Yep, make all of the Titanic jokes you want, but a Winslet character went under this time!

The image’s caption says: “From Kate Winslet’s recent interview in @THR: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

Recently James Cameron gave updates of Avatar 2 and 3 during a video chat with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in Cameron’s “The Terminator,” as part of the 2020 Austrian World Summit.

“COVID hit us like it hit everybody,” Cameron said. “We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already.”

“Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver ‘Avatar 2,’ we’ll just start working on finishing ‘Avatar 3,’” Cameron said. “So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting, we’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about 10% left to go. We’re 100% complete on ‘Avatar 2’ and we’re sort of 95% complete with ‘Avatar 3.’”

The second “Avatar” installment, which was originally aiming to open in 2014, will debut 13 years after the original “Avatar.”

“We’re very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago,” he told Schwarzenegger. “We made the first film here in New Zealand and it turns out to be ranking first or second-best country in the world for its COVID response.”

Cameron gave no details to Schwarzenegger on the plot for the sequels. “I can’t tell you anything about the story. I believe in the mystery and the great reveal.”

“From 2013 until now we’ve mostly designed the whole world across four new movies,” James Cameron told Variety in a recent interview. “We’ve written, finished scripts for all four of those films. We’ve cast them, and we’ve [performance] captured movie 2, movie 3, and the first part of movie 4. We’re mostly done with the live action. I’ve got a couple months in New Zealand in spring, so we’re kind of on track with what we set out to do.”

“People don’t really understand the scope and complexity of the process,” he continued. “It’s like making two and a half big animated films. A typical big animated film takes about four years, so, if you do the math on that, we’re kind of right on schedule for December 2021.”

This is all positive stuff! We’re finally getting a little closer, every day, to the Avatar sequels!

