Baby Yoda: Another New Funko Pop Gets Released on August 1st! Pre-Order Now!

The Mandalorian has been given a When he’s not napping, you can catch The Child sipping soup and minding his own business. “ Baby Yoda ” from the Star Wars serieshas been given a Funko makeover as a Pop! bobble-head, ready to defuse any situation simply by looking cute on your shelf!

You can pre-order yours now on Amazon. The character’s actual name is “The Child” but is known affectionately by fans as “Baby Yoda”. This new figure features the beloved little alien enjoying some broth. It measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and omes packaged in a window display box.

Baby Yoda is a character from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian. He is an infant member of the same unnamed alien species as the popular Star Wars character Yoda, with whom he shares a strong ability in the Force. In the series, the protagonist known as “The Mandalorian” is hired to track down and capture the Child for a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire, but instead becomes his adoptive father and protects him from the Imperials.

The Child has received a positive reception from fans and reviewers, is widely considered the show’s breakout character, and quickly became a popular Internet meme. Many writers have described the Child as a key part in the success of Disney+. The Child was kept secret and was deliberately withheld from The Mandalorian‘s prerelease marketing and merchandise plans to avoid leaks before the show aired.

As a result, merchandise of the Child was not immediately available after the show debuted, which some analysts say cost Disney $2.7 million in revenue, but Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO at the time of The Mandalorian’s premiere, has defended the strategy.

Be sure to grab your Baby Yoda Funko Pop! today, that way he’s enjoying morning tea with you this August!