Batgirl Comics Ending Tomorrow

I’m not going to lie, it’s been a rough time to be a DC fan. As much as there’s some seriously amazing stuff coming soon, there’s also been a ton of cancellations. DC has canceled an absolutely ludicrous amount of series in the last few months, and all of those last issues are poised to come out soon. The list of casualties is long and sadly Batgirl is one such title. This run of Batgirl has been going since the Rebirth initiative and will end with is 50th supersized issue, which comes out tomorrow. The series, while not necessarily the best Batigrl series in my opinion, has still be loads of fun and I’m going to miss it a lot! Hopefully the series goes out with an amazing final issue. I still can’t believe the Batgirl comics are ending.

Batgirl #50 finds Barbara Gordon still reeling from the events of Joker War and her brother’s death, which briefly saw her reclaim her mantle as Oracle. This was definitely a highlight of the event and fans have been wondering if maybe Barbara intends to take on the role a little more permanently once again. With hints that former Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown may become a little more active, it wouldn’t be surprising if Barbara Gordon were to take a backseat. This could also give her time to take a step back after her brother’s death not to mention time to explore her relationship with Jason. Quick side-note here, is anyone else bothered by the fact that she’s not dating Nightwing? No one? Just me? That’s fine. Here’s the solicitation for those who are curious

BATGIRL #50

written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE and ANEKE

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

ON SALE 10/27/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC | FINAL ISSUE

Series finale! All good things must come to an end, as we wrap up this run of Batgirl with one final oversized celebratory issue! In the aftermath of “The Joker War,” Gotham is left in pieces that need to be picked up by Barbara and Alejo’s team—but is Gotham a city worth saving anymore, and how much longer does our girl have it in her to keeping fighting for it as Batgirl? Then, if Barbara is to ever give her relationship with Jason a chance, she knows she has to face him and finally make amends with the act that crippled him.

If, like me, you can’t wait to form your own opinions on the final issue tomorrow then here’s some preview images to keep you going until then!

Batgirl #50 will be released on October 27, 2020 and will be the last issue of the current Batgirl run. It’s had some highs and lows, but I guess it’s time to say goodbye. We’ll miss you, Babs. It’s too bad the Batgirl comics are ending.