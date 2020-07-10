Looks like we’re getting a Batman spin-off!

We haven’t even seen a trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman but it seems like WB is eager to expand the universe. A spin-off series focused on the Gotham Police Department will be airing exclusively on HBO Max. I find myself wondering if all these DC tv shows heading to HBO Max are a bad sign for DC Universe though…

Though the new series is still currently unnamed we know Matt Reeves will work on it himself along with the creator of Boardwalk Empire, Terence Winter. Winter will be writing the new series.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” is what Reeves had to say.

We know the series will focus on corruption in the Gotham PD. One can’t help but wonder if this show will be similar to Gotham at all, the now finished live action series exploring Gordon’s time prior to becoming commissioner. Gordon seems like a safe bet to make an appearance in the series, however.

The real question on everyone’s minds, however, is whether Robert Pattinson’s Batman will make an appearance or whether the series will focus strictly on the Gotham PD. If we’re lucky maybe we’ll even get a few of Batman’s villains to make some appearances!

All our questions will be answered soon enough. With the DC Fan-dome not too far away it’s probably a safe bet that we’ll get some news there.

This is apparently the first project coming out of Reeves’ deal with Warner Bros. television. This means we may see more projects related to The Batman appear on various services.

A new Batman spin-off is always a good thing, if you ask me.