Batwoman: Episode Synopsis Teases Victor Zsasz

We’re only a few days away from the Batwoman premiere and I’m incredibly excited! We’ve got a ton of good news in regards to the show recently. We know that Black Mask will be a villain in this season of Batwoman. We also know that Safiyah will be showing up and that a certain character may not truly be dead. Now, thanks to a synopsis for the third episode of the season, we know of another bat-villain joining the show. The episode synopsis teases Victor Zsasz! The third episode, titled “Bat Girl Magic!”, will introduce both Victor Zsasz and Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) new batsuit! The synopsis also reveals that Victor Zsasz will be played by Alex Morf. I’ve provided the synopsis below.

“NEW HERO, NEW SUIT – As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero – living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations – especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit! Meanwhile, Victor Szasz (guest star Alex Morf) is slashing his way through the city streets, and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) has The Crows trying to stop the flow of Snakebite through Gotham. Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) takes notice of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) antics and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself in unexpected circumstances. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”

There are so many things to be excited about with this new season of Batwoman, and I can’t wait to check it out for myself this Sunday! I think that Javicia Leslie will do an amazing job as our new Batwoman. I also hope that the show continues to play with Batman villains and look forward to seeing Ryan square off with Zsasz!

