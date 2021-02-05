Batwoman: ‘Gore On Canvas’ Synopsis

Batwoman has had a strong start with its new season and new lead Javicia Leslie. The season has already introduced the Batmobile, a new costume, Victor Zsasz and soon we will see The Black Mask as well. The other big thing that the season introduced was a painting painted by none other than the Joker. Or at least by Jack Napier, who is the Joker pre-transformation. Whether or not this is a hint at things to come is currently unknown but the purpose of the painting has been revealed. The painting apparently leads the way to Safiyah’s island, Coryana. The CW has just released a synopsis for the fifth episode of the season ‘Gore On Canvas‘. You can read the synopsis for ‘Gore On Canvas‘ for yourself down below!

“THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana – and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah’s (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen.”

This is going to lead to all kinds of fun interactions especially since it was The Crows that threw Ryan in jail the first time around. Is The Joker actually involved in some way, shape or form? Well, we’re not sure about that yet but I will say that it’s strange how often his alias is brought up. Last we heard Batman had killed him but I guess we’ll know soon whether or not that’s really the case.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Gore on Canvas” will air on February 21st