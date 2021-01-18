Batwoman just aired the first episode of the season. We have the Batwoman: “Prior Criminal History” Preview below.

“DOWNRIGHT BATTY – After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.”

The first episode was a fun return to Gotham and I’m glad to have my superhero shows back. It’s felt like an eternity since I’ve had my favorite shows on tv, and it’s even worse because they all ended so abruptly. Based on the preview, and other things we’ve heard about this season, we have a lot to look forward to! The first episode debuted the Batmobile and the second will bring Ryan and Alice face to face. I can’t imagine Alice will be too happy to see the woman donning her sister’s old costume. We don’t know anything about how these two will interact throughout the season. We did learn in the premiere, however, that they are connected even if it is unknowingly.

I look forward to seeing how Alice and Ryan’s relationship develops this season, and not to mention how it all blows up. For now, why don’t you let us know if you’re excited for this next episode in the comments below?