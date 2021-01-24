Batwoman: “Bat Girl Magic!” Photos Have Been Revealed!

It’s only been a week since Batwoman‘s premiere and, in fact, the second episode will be airing later tonight. That won’t stop us from getting excited for next week’s episode already with these photos courtesy of the CW. The episode, titled Bat Girl Magic!, is set to air next Sunday, January 31st. That episode will also be the first introduction of Javicia Leslie’s new Batsuit, the one with an afro! This is also, coincidentally, the same episode that Victor Zsasz will make his debut! It sounds like it’ll be an all-around pretty awesome episode! If you can’t wait to get a glimpse of everything, then I have some good news for you. “Bat Girl Magic!” Photos Have Been Revealed

The Batwoman premiere was, in my opinion, a really fun return to Batwoman. The episode wasn’t perfect, it had its flaws but it did the best it could with its lead having vanished between seasons. We’ll have to wait and see how Ryan evolves over the course of this season. So far Javicia Leslie has done an amazing job picking up the cowl. I should also note that the new Batsuit was met with really positive feedback when the CW first premiered it.

If you want to check out the images from the episode for yourselves I’ll drop them down below. Here’s the synopsis for the episode, too.

“NEW HERO, NEW SUIT – As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero – living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations – especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit! Meanwhile, Victor Szasz (guest star Alex Morf) is slashing his way through the city streets, and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) has The Crows trying to stop the flow of Snakebite through Gotham. Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) takes notice of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) antics and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself in unexpected circumstances. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7 central on The CW. You can also catch it the following night on the CW digital platforms.