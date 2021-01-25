Batwoman: ‘Bat Girl Magic!’ Preview Revealed

Batwoman hasn’t been back for a long time but it’s been a busy season! We have a new woman under the cowl, new villains, and even the Batmobile! So far Javicia Leslie has done a stunning job being the new Crimson Knight and next week will see the introduction of Batman villain Victor Zsasz! We’ve seen some photos of him in the last couple of weeks but now we’ve seen him in action! The preview for next week’s episode, Bat Girl Magic!, features our first on-camera look at the psychotic knife wielder. We also know that next week’s episode will have Ryan’s version of the suit make its first debut. I’m dropping the preview for Bat Girl Magic! below so you can check it out for yourself! I’m glad we got the Bat Girl Magic! preview revealed!

Though Zsasz is most likely only a small villain for the show, the possibilities he and Black Mask open up are endless. It is entirely possible that we’ll see other big-time Batman villains make their debut during Batwoman’s second season. Bat Girl Magic! will air next Sunday on January 31. The synopsis, for those curious, is below. You can also check out this week’s episode recap or review if you need a refresher!

NEW HERO, NEW SUIT – As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero – living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations – especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit! Meanwhile, Victor Szasz (guest star Alex Morf) is slashing his way through the city streets, and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) has The Crows trying to stop the flow of Snakebite through Gotham. Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) takes notice of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) antics and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself in unexpected circumstances.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”

Batwoman airs Sundays (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) on The CW. You can also catch the episode the following day on the CW’s digital platforms!