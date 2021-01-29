Batwoman Synopsis: “Fair Skin, Blue Eyes”

Batwoman, as a series, has been through a lot since the end of season 1. It lost its lead, endured the beginning of the pandemic, and went through a social media fiasco with the announcement of its new lead. Despite the hate from a vocal minority Batwoman tackled the new difficulties head-on and unafraid. Not only did Javicia Leslie rock it in the season premiere but since then she’s driven the Batmobile. She’ll also be facing off against Victor Zsasz this upcoming Sunday, expanding the series roster of villains! It’s crazy to think that we’re now looking ahead to episode 4. The CW has gone ahead and released a new Batwoman Synopsis. This one is for “Fair Skin, Blue Eyes”, the fourth episode of the second season. I’ll go ahead and include the full synopsis below.

NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert.”

Based on the synopsis it sounds like the role of Batwoman is starting to mean something to Ryan. Originally she took the costume to find and murder Alice, the person responsible for her adoptive mother’s death. Now, it sounds as though she may be ready to embrace her role as a hero instead. More interesting is the fact that we might get some more hints in regards to Kate!

I guess we’ll find out on February 14th, Valentine’s day.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Fair Skin, Blue Eyes” will air on February 14th.