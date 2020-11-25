It’s been a heck of a ride with Batwoman over the last year. Between review bombs and the departure of Ruby Rose, the show’s fate was unknown. The announcement of Javicia Leslie taking over the role of Batwoman was a welcome one. It at least meant the show was safe for now. Not too long ago we got our first look at the new heroine in her suit. Now we also have a return date! Batwoman returns January 17, 2021 for its season 2 premiere!

Though little is known about Ryan Wilder, the new Batwoman, we can look forward to the season 2 return. Even for those unsure of how they feel about replacing Ruby Rose we can all look forward to having at least a few mysteries answered. Where did Kate Kane go? Why does Ryan Wilder become Batwoman? These are all things we can start getting the answers to when the show returns for its second season. Along with the news we were also given a teaser which, well, teases a very different kind of Batwoman.

There is very little footage shown but I have to admit the new footage did have me laughing. We only see Javicia Leslie suited up for less than three seconds, but it’s enough to see one key difference in the two Batwomen. It’s clear in the way she spooks the criminals that she’s going to be a more playful, teasing Batwoman. Does this mean Ryan Wilder can’t kick as? I highly doubt it and I’m really looking forward to seeing what she can do and how she takes on the mantle of the bat.

It’s been a rough year but the return of the Arrowverse is something that I’m really looking forward to. It won’t be the same without the Green Arrow but maybe we can look forward to a more fun Arrowverse. Or maybe everyone is just gonna start brooding again.