Beetlejuice: Michael Keaton Reportedly Wants To Make 2 More Movies

Beetlejuice fans, get ready! The long-awaited sequel may still be happening! And possibly even a third film too! A possible sequel to the 1988 classic film has reportedly been in the works for quite some time and reports indicated that the script had once again gained momentum.

In early 2016, there were reports that Tim Burton, Winona Ryder and even Michael Keaton (who originated the titular role) had signed on for another film, however, several weeks later, it was confirmed by a rep for Tim Burton that this was misinformation. Now, it seems, the remake may be picking up steam once more.

According to a report, “The 1988 Tim Burton effort launched Keaton to stardom, made a lot of money and a sequel was quickly planned. This was to be called Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian and would’ve taken the action tropical, concluding with the ghostly antihero winning a surfing contest. Perhaps it’s best that that didn’t get made, but now, more than three decades on from the original, leaker Daniel Richtman claims that Warner Bros. wants to do two new movies and Keaton is hoping to return for both.”

Previously, Deadline reported that Mike Vukadinovich (Rememory) has signed on to rewrite the Beetlejuice sequel with Warner Bros. At this time, neither Burton nor Keaton have officially joined the project, however, it is rumored that both are super excited by the possibility of collaborating yet again. Both Burton and Keaton are currently working together on the live-action Disney remake of Dumbo and sources say they would love to revisit the world of Beetlejuice.

The original film debuted in 1998 and was directed by Burton. It quickly became a cult classic favorite with Keaton starring as Beetlejuice and Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as Adam and Barbara Maitland, ghosts who were stuck haunting their home. When the Maitlands discover a new family has moved into the house they call their home, they call upon Beetlejuice for help to scare away the family made up of Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz and Jeffrey Jones as Charles Deetz.

There are no details yet as to what Vukadinovich’s vision is for the new film, where it may pick up and if it will feature the same characters or a brand new story but, regardless, we are pretty excited that the ghost with the most may be coming back into our lives at some point in the near future!

Additional Content Contributed: Denise Caputo