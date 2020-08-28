Bill & Ted Face the Music Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Arrived!

It’s time to go on another epic adventure with Bill and Ted, now that theaters are reopening! Excellent! And guess what, so is the film! Bill & Ted Face the Music is a hit with critics, currently with an 80% score on the Rotten Tomatoes TomatoMeter.

This new film arrives nearly 30 years after the second film, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, which was the sequel to Excellent Adventure. Theaters have opened, carrying the film, and video on demand will also have it ready for those still not comfortable with venturing out just yet.

Our thoughts on the film: It was worth the wait and the writers got Face the Music right! It feels like this film had been rumored for decades. With all that time to prepare, the script was perfect and hilarious. Most importantly, having seen Keanu Reeves in a hot-streak of action films and a generation now really identifies him as John Wick, Reeves reminds us, even more, why we fell in love with him as an actor when he first arrived over thirty years ago!

Along with Reeves, who plays Ted, Alex Winter returns as Bill. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here’s a brief description of the film:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

We’re beyond thrilled that Reeves and Winter rejoined forces to bring the world their message of being excellent to one another. With a slightly new message in this third film (which we won’t spoil), it’s an appropriate message for the current times.

We give the film 4 out of 5 stars. Expect to be light-hearted and silly and to laugh. We all need these things!