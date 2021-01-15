Black Panther 2: Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Returning for Second Film

As Black Panther 2 production nears, Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler face some significant issues in constructing both a script and executing a film as a result of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. There is a difficult balance of moving the franchise forward but also paying their respects to Boseman in a way that pays tribute to his legacy but also doesn’t disrespect his portrayal of Black Panther.

Much of the speculation is that his sister, Shuri, will pick up the mantel. It is likely that Boseman’s Black Panther will either die in the opening segment or moments of Black Panther 2. However, given the introduction of the multi-verse in the upcoming Spider-Man and Doctor Strange films, it’s possible to see Boseman’s Black Panther somehow get transported to another universe, leaving a vacancy in Shuri’s world and the need for a new Black Panther.

However, there is now a report from Fandomwire that Michael B. Jordan may be returning to the second film. According to the report, “This may confuse some fans, given that Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger seemingly died at the hands of his cousin T’Challa at the end of the first film. As he was impaled in the chest by a weapon, T’Challa even offered him a chance to be saved: “Maybe we can still heal you?”. But Killmonger refused, replying: “Why? So you can just lock me up? No. Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships… cause they knew death was better than bondage.””

Fandomwire says that according to their, “sources confirm Michael B. Jordan’s return, they can’t yet reveal how he will return. Judging by what we know so far, there are multiple ways he could come back.”

With the upcoming Multi-Verse and Spider-Verse, there are unlimited ways that Marvel could bring back past characters to the MCU. Speculating on how they’d bring back Jordan would be a wast of time, as it would simply be a guess.

Since Boseman’s passing, it’s been rumored that Marvel was considering recreating the actor with CGI and now, Grace Randolph, reported something similar:

Also, there is a version of the script where T’Challa & Shuri’s mother was killed a long time ago by #Atlanteans thus raising the stakes vs #Namor… We’ll see if they stick with that. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 5, 2020

Much of what we’ve seen on screen of characters like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Iron Man, has been CGI. However, Marvel has not ventured into CGI of actual human faces, at least not in such a significant role as what it would require to recreate Boseman. What is more likely is that we see Boseman’s Black Panther, in costume, make a departure. This would be the most likely scenario. As well, Marvel has ruled out that we would see Boseman’s face in the second film.

This is all very interesting and some combination of above is what we will most likely see in Black Panther 2. What are your thoughts on how the film should address Boseman’s passing? Thoughts on Jordan’s return?

