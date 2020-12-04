Black Panther: Star Letitia Wright Responds to Criticism over Controversial Tweets & Anti-Vax Video

Marvel’s Black Panther star, Letitia Wright, publicly responded to backlash after she posted a controversial anti-vax video to Twitter on Thursday evening. Today, Wright Tweeted, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies…Nothing else.”

On Thursday night tweeted a 69-minute video from YouTube channel On The Table, which features lengthy commentary from Tomi Arayomi, a senior leader with Light London Church and speaker, in which he questions the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccination, appears sceptical of climate change, accuses China of spreading COVID-19, and makes transphobic comments.

Wright’s tweet has since been deleted, and YouTube has removed the video for “violating YouTube’s terms of service.”

Don Cheadle, star of the Captain America and Avengers Films, defended Wright, but he was critical response to the video itself.

“jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea.”

Reacting to the barrage of criticism following her post, Wright previously responded: “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.”

COVID-19 positive numbers are at an all-time high but a vaccine appears to be on the horizon in the United States. The U.K. recently became the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine this week. The speed at which the vaccine was approved was questioned by some, including U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. He has since apologized.

