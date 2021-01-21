As if the wait for Black Widow hasn’t been torturous enough, it might not be over yet. Variety, while examining the film industry, fully expects many films to continue to be delayed. This is devastating news for fans who were expecting Black Widow to finally reach its release date. Nothing is set in stone yet, and maybe we’ll get lucky and see the film finally released. It just really is such a shame that Black Widow might be getting delayed again.

Black Widow is just one of many films that have been delayed due to Covid-19. Kevin Feige, at least, is hoping that the year-long delay will have been long enough to warrant releasing the film. “I mean, confidence is meaningless in today’s world because nobody knows anything. Hope springs eternal. A year delay, you hope would be enough, there’s a vaccine out there now. We’ll see. I certainly hope so. I want to be back in the theater with people.” That is what he had to say while talking to Comicbook.com about a potential release on Disney+.

Right now WandaVision is airing on Disney+, which is at least giving us some MCU content to keep us busy until Black Widow’s launch. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier should be coming on March 19 and then be followed by Black Widow on May 7th. That’s all barring any further delays. For the record, several other Disney+ shows will be airing following Black Widow‘s premiere. These include Loki and What If…? We’ll also be getting several new MCU films, once we can get the world back on track! Some of these include Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals, and a third as of yet untitled Spider-Man film.

What do you all think? Do you want them to just release Black Widow on Disney+ already?