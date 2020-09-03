Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Battles Taskmaster in New Image

Black Widow features Natasha Romanoff’s backstory as she teams up with her sister Yelena Belova and the rest of her Russian family to defeat the villainous Taskmaster. A new still, released by Empire magazine, shows Scarlett Johansson‘s Romanoff taking the villain.

Taskmaster, also known as Tony Masters, first appeared in 1980’s The Avengers #195 by David Michelinie and George Perez and has played a villain, an antihero and a hero throughout his history. The character has an incredibly unique ability that allows him to mimic the physical movements of anyone he observes, heroes and villains alike, and as a child, he observed the movements of many superheroes and trained himself for a life of crime.

However, he eventually switched gears and decided to create a training center for other aspiring criminals. One of Taskmaster’s most famous students was Crossbones, a Hydra operative that was featured in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Black Widow is scheduled to premiere on November 6, 2020.