Borat is back! Sacha Baron Cohen is returning to the iconic role of Borat Sagdiyev for Borat 2. The first film came out in 2006 and introduced a broader audience to Cohen’s character. Borat is from Kazakhstan and is a portrayl of a very offensive character who is racist, sexist, homophobic, and crude. That may sound terrible to those unfamiliar with the character but Cohan makes the character completely unaware that anything he says or does is politically incorrect and puts those around him in extremely uncomfortable situations.

Borat is a real life (yet fictional) social commentary on the very real prejudices present in so much of American culture. Cohen is returning the character and here’s everything that we know so far.

In September 2020, it was annnounced that Sacha Baron Cohen was not only working on a Borat 2, but that it had already been filmed in secret. Amazon Studios had acquired the rights to Borat 2, which has yet to be officially titled, but is rumored to sport the insanely long moniker Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Outside of Sacha Baron Cohen returning as Borat himself, no other cast has been confirmed. It is likely that Ken Davitian would return as Borat’s producer Azamat, and possibly Pamela Anderson as Borat’s unrequited love. Given the timing of the release of the film, it is likely that this political climate requires some political figures to appear. Given that it’s been 14 years since the last film, we wonder how many current politicians are even aware of who Borat is?

The film will air on October 23,2020 and we are sure it will be what the original film was. Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!