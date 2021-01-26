Harley Quinn was one of DC’s biggest hits last year. It explored Harley Quinn splitting away from the Joker and trying her own thing. The show was praised for its strong characterization, hilarious humor, and stunning animation. One of the biggest highlights, however, was the slow-burn romance buildup between Harley and Poison Ivy. The show was heavily praised for its awesome portrayal of LGBT romance. Harley Quinn’s been renewed for a third season as well. It won’t be airing on DC Universe, though, where the first two seasons aired. Instead, Harley Quinn season 3 and any potential future seasons will air on HBO Max. For the record, this applies to Titans, Doom Patrol, and Young Justice as well. But now… Both Harley Quinn seasons are releasing on Bluray!

The first season has been released on DVD thus far but a Bluray release was nowhere in sight! If I understood correctly both sets will be released in one Bluray set together. The release is coming courtesy of Warner Archive, the print-on-demand partner for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. There’s no real bad news in terms of this release. If I had one complaint it would be the lack of special features that will be included on the home release of the bundled seasons. The set will boast the same special features as its DVD releases, so… basically nothing. To clarify, season two had not yet been released at all but will release the same day as the Bluray bundle. I’ve gone ahead and included the synopsis and DVD specs for you below!

Before that though how stoked are you for this release? Are you happy that both Harley Quinn seasons are releasing on Bluray!?

Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. With the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of Doom. Don’t worry – she’s got this. Or does she? In Season 2, Harley has defeated the Joker, and Gotham City is hers for the taking…what’s left of it, that is. Her celebration in the newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, they’re intent on keeping Harley and her crew from taking control as the top villains in Gotham.

Available on Blu-Ray FEBRUARY 16, 2021

Run Time: 594:00

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio Specs: DTS HD-Master Audio 5.1 – English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1, 16 X 9 Widescreen

Disc Configuration: 3 BD50