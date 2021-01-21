Bridgerton: Netflix Renews for Season 2, Lady Whistledown Teases New Story

Netflix has a hit on its hands with Bridgerton and fans are already demanding more! Netflix officially renewed its breakout series Bridgerton for a second season, with the announcement coming via one of its most mysterious characters.

Lady Whistledown made the renewal announcement in her trademark gossip sheet, titled “Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.”

Bridgerton is an American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the competitive world of Regency era London’s Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. It premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020. In January 2021, the series was renewed for a second season. The production of the second season is to start in Spring 2021.

The drama centers on the Bridgerton family: Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton; her four sons, Anthony, Benedict, Colin and Gregory and her four daughters, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca and Hyacinth. Also featured are the Featheringtons: Portia, Lady Featherington; her husband the Baron; their three daughters, Philippa, Prudence and Penelope; and their cousin Marina Thompson.

