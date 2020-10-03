BTS performs “Dynamite” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest BTS performed “Dynamite” to cap off their week-long special on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



BTS (Korean: 방탄소년단; RR: Bangtan Sonyeondan), also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output.

Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism. Their work features references to literature and psychological concepts and includes an alternative universe storyline. The group has released several albums and performed on several world tours.

They’ve become a worldwide sensation and have claimed the title of the biggest boy band in the world. Their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been a ratings boom for the show. As well, the video below of their performance has amassed over 4 million views in just 24 hours!