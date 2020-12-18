Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One Patch Notes
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS COLD WAR SEASON 1 PATCH NOTES
MULTIPLAYER
MAPS
The Pines (6v6)*
- Coming to Core and Hardcore map rotation at the start of Season One.
Raid (6v6)*
- Coming to Core and Hardcore map rotation at the start of Season One.
Nuketown ’84 Holiday (6v6)*
- Coming to Core and Hardcore map rotation at the start of Season One.
- Available in Nuketown ’84 Holiday 24/7 playlist at the start of Season One. Hardcore Nuketown ’84 Holiday also available in Quick Play.
- Replaces Nuketown ’84 during Season One holiday event.
Gunfight Maps (2v2)*
- Coming to Gunfight mode at the start of Season One: Game Show
- ICBM
- U-Bahn
- KGB
Nuketown ‘84 (6v6)
- Adjusted spawns to reduce spawning in longer lines of sight to reduce spawn-trapping.
- Added spawns in and around mid-map to reduce spawn-trapping.
GAME MODES
Gunfight*
- Available at the start of Season One.
- 2v2 showdowns. First duo to win six rounds wins the match.
- Includes four new maps: Game Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB.
Prop Hunt*
- Available at the start of Season One.
- One team of Hunters scours the map for the other team disguised as Props throughout the environment.
- Map list includes The Pines, Cartel, Checkmate, Moscow, Nuketown ’84 Holiday, and Garrison.
Hardpoint
- Additional spawns added for all Hardpoint zones on Crossroads Strike.
- Adjusted spawns for Hardpoint zone 2 on Moscow.
- Addressed an issue where players could capture a Hardpoint outside of the yellow house on Nuketown ‘84.
Domination
- Addressed an issue where zone borders would show as contested before the round started.
- Addressed an issue where the announcer would incorrectly state an “almost won” line to the losing team.
Free-For-All
- Players will now join matches already in progress less frequently.
Search & Destroy
- The bomb waypoint will now fade when in line of sight.
Control
- Overtime Defense will now be given to the team that has fewer total deaths during the previous 4 rounds.
- Removed several defender spawns that were too close to the A zone on Garrison.
VIP Escort
- Addressed an issue where the VIP’s third-person model would not match their first-person view during Exfil.
Fireteam
- Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects would play while in the Fireteam Spawn overhead menu.
- Addressed an issue where the Fireteam Spawn overhead HUD effects would be present during Best Play.
- Fixed a rare crash in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb related to the Sentry Turret.
Custom Games
- CDL Control
- Reduced capture time from 60 seconds to 45 seconds.
- Addressed an issue where the lives remaining UI would not properly display the correct number of lives.
FEATURED PLAYLISTS*
- Raid the Mall
- Available at the start of Season One. Includes a moshpit of 6v6 modes on Raid and The Pines.
- Gunfight
- Available at the start of Season One.
- Prop Hunt
- Available at the start of Season One.
- Nuketown ’84 Holiday 24/7
- Available at the start of Season One. Includes a moshpit of 6v6 modes on Nuketown ’84 Holiday.
WEAPONS
New Weapons*
- Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.
- Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.
Assault Rifles
- AK-47
- Reduced headshot multiplier.
- Reduced damage for 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.
- Krig 6
- Reduced headshot multiplier.
- FFAR 1
- Increased damage ranges.
- Reduced recoil.
Submachine Guns
- Milano 821
- Increased effective damage ranges.
- KSP 45
- Increased effective damage ranges.
- Bullfrog
- Increased effective damage ranges.
Tactical Rifles
- M16
- Reduced maximum effective range.
- Reduced fire rate.
- Tactical Rifle Charlie
- Reduced headshot multiplier.
- Reduced maximum effective range.
- Reduced fire rate.
- Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.
- Attachments
- Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.
Light Machine Guns
- M60
- Increased ADS speed.
- Increased weapon swap speeds.
Sniper Rifles
- Sniper Rifle Charlie
- Increased damage multiplier for upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments.
- 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel will now increase one-hit kill zone to upper arms.
- Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.
Pistols
- Magnum
- Increased effective damage ranges.
- Increased fire rate.
Shotguns
- Hauer 77
- Decreased damage ranges.
- Decreased damage range for 25.2” Task Force Barrel.
- Shotgun Bravo
- Decreased damage ranges.
- Decreased fire rate.
- Decreased damage range for 24.8” Task Force Barrel.
- Attachments
- Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for shotguns.
General
- Reduced the amount of player knockback when being damaged by bullet weapons.
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Reduced explosive damage mitigation.
- Forward Intel
- Increased viewable mini-map area.
- Ninja
- Removed protection from Field Mic detection.
- Spycraft
- Added full immunity to Field Mic detection.
Equipment
- Frag Grenade
- Slightly increased damage.
- Molotov
- Slightly increased damage.
- Stimshot
- Reduced heal speed.
Field Upgrades
- Field Mic
- No longer detects users who are crouch-walking, ADS walking, or swimming.
- Gas Mine
- Increased damage.
- Removed detonation delay.
- Reduced how much a player will be slowed when affected by the gas.
SCORESTREAKS
- H.A.R.P.
- High-Altitude Reconnaissance Plane shows both enemy positions and their directions on the mini-map.
- Cruise Missile
- Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects would display after a Cruise Missile killcam.
- Addressed an issue where using a Cruise Missile from a Care Package could clear score earned toward the player’s equipped Cruise Missile Scorestreak.
- RC-XD
- Addressed an issue that allowed the RC-XD to push teammates.
GENERAL
- Quick Play will now display the player’s last selected tab between Core and Hardcore by default.
- Addressed an issue where Friendly Fire penalties would be applied for self-kills in Hardcore modes.
- Addressed an issue where the camera could not access the entire map in Crossroads.
ZOMBIES
General
- Added support for 2-player splitscreen.
Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
- Added stability improvements for Host Migration.
WEAPONS
- Mac-10
- Mac-10 SMG added to Mystery Box with weapon rarity/attachment variations once owned.
- Groza
- Groza assault rifle added to Mystery Box with weapon rarity/attachment variations once owned.
DIE MASCHINE
Support
Cruise Missile
- Cruise Missile added as new Support weapon starting in Season One.
Leaderboard*
- “Die Maschine” leaderboard updated to start tracking Highest Round completed instead of Total Rounds completed.
Salvage Rewards
- Refactored Round Milestone Salvage awards to ensure a more even distribution and higher amount awarded to all players.
Exfil
- Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from reaching the Exfil area fast enough to be cleared.
- Addressed an issue that sometimes caused an excessive number of Megaton enemies to spawn during the Exfil event.
- Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Megaton to become stuck outside of the map during the Exfil event.
- Addressed an issue that allowed completing Exfil while in the Dark Aether in the “Die Maschine 20 Round” playlist.
Field Upgrades
- Addressed an issue that could cause the player to lose charge on a Field Upgrade when swapping classes to one that had the same Field Upgrade equipped.
- Addressed an issue where Field Upgrades that have an active duration were able to earn progress toward the next charge while still active.
Equipment
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Cymbal Monkey from automatically being picked up and stacked if one was already in the player’s inventory.
Pack-a-Punch
- Addressed a timing-specific issue that caused the Pack-A-Punch to become non-functional.
UI
- Addressed an issue that could cause the “Swap and Attach” prompt to appear on weapon pickup prompts under specific circumstances.
General
- Closed various map exploit areas.
- Addressed an issue that could cause the left hand of a Dual Wield weapon from receiving Weapon Skill upgrades.
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from Pinging the Mystery Box.
- Addressed a rare issue that could prevent Plaguehounds from triggering their death visual effects.
DEAD OPS ARCADE 3
- Gameplay
- Added various enemy and weapon tuning.
- Closed various map exploits.
- Leaderboards*
- Leaderboard stats reset for Solo/Duo/Trio/Quad (boss defeats, high score, high round) at the start of Season One to allow for a fresh start based on updated gameplay tuning.
ONSLAUGHT (PS4/PS5)
- Gameplay
- Increased early Surge spawn rates for a faster-paced experience.
- Filling up the Surge meter now immediately clears the area.
- Maps
- The Pines*
- Available in Onslaught at the start of Season One.
- Nuketown ‘84
- Added various exploit fixes.
- Enemies
- Addressed an issue that prevented Plaguehound toxic kills from contributing to Orb Power.
- Addressed various pathing issues for the Megaton.
- General
- Addressed a rare issue that could cause Salvage to drop in Onslaught when using certain attachments
PC
Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
- Addressed an issue that could cause the game to occasionally crash when quitting the game.
General
- Updated recommended driver version for NVIDIA GPU to 457.30.
- Updated recommended driver version for AMD GPU to 20.11.01.
