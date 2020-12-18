Crooked Llama News

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One Patch Notes

Just looking for Cold War’s season one patch notes? We’ve got you covered! You can take a look at all the patch notes below. Enjoy your patch notes, guys!

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS COLD WAR SEASON 1 PATCH NOTES

MULTIPLAYER

MAPS

The Pines (6v6)*

  • Coming to Core and Hardcore map rotation at the start of Season One.

Raid (6v6)*

  • Coming to Core and Hardcore map rotation at the start of Season One.

Nuketown ’84 Holiday (6v6)*

  • Coming to Core and Hardcore map rotation at the start of Season One.
  • Available in Nuketown ’84 Holiday 24/7 playlist at the start of Season One. Hardcore Nuketown ’84 Holiday also available in Quick Play.
  • Replaces Nuketown ’84 during Season One holiday event.

Gunfight Maps (2v2)*

  • Coming to Gunfight mode at the start of Season One: Game Show
  • ICBM
  • U-Bahn
  • KGB

Nuketown ‘84 (6v6)

  • Adjusted spawns to reduce spawning in longer lines of sight to reduce spawn-trapping.
  • Added spawns in and around mid-map to reduce spawn-trapping.

GAME MODES

Gunfight*

  • Available at the start of Season One.
  • 2v2 showdowns. First duo to win six rounds wins the match.
  • Includes four new maps: Game Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB.

Prop Hunt*

  • Available at the start of Season One.
  • One team of Hunters scours the map for the other team disguised as Props throughout the environment.
  • Map list includes The Pines, Cartel, Checkmate, Moscow, Nuketown ’84 Holiday, and Garrison.

Hardpoint

  • Additional spawns added for all Hardpoint zones on Crossroads Strike.
  • Adjusted spawns for Hardpoint zone 2 on Moscow.
  • Addressed an issue where players could capture a Hardpoint outside of the yellow house on Nuketown ‘84.

Domination

  • Addressed an issue where zone borders would show as contested before the round started.
  • Addressed an issue where the announcer would incorrectly state an “almost won” line to the losing team.

Free-For-All

  • Players will now join matches already in progress less frequently.

Search & Destroy

  • The bomb waypoint will now fade when in line of sight.

Control

  • Overtime Defense will now be given to the team that has fewer total deaths during the previous 4 rounds.
  • Removed several defender spawns that were too close to the A zone on Garrison.

VIP Escort

  • Addressed an issue where the VIP’s third-person model would not match their first-person view during Exfil.

Fireteam

  • Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects would play while in the Fireteam Spawn overhead menu.
  • Addressed an issue where the Fireteam Spawn overhead HUD effects would be present during Best Play.
  • Fixed a rare crash in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb related to the Sentry Turret.

Custom Games

  • CDL Control
  • Reduced capture time from 60 seconds to 45 seconds.
  • Addressed an issue where the lives remaining UI would not properly display the correct number of lives.

FEATURED PLAYLISTS*

  • Raid the Mall
  • Available at the start of Season One. Includes a moshpit of 6v6 modes on Raid and The Pines.
  • Gunfight
  • Available at the start of Season One.
  • Prop Hunt
  • Available at the start of Season One.
  • Nuketown ’84 Holiday 24/7
  • Available at the start of Season One. Includes a moshpit of 6v6 modes on Nuketown ’84 Holiday.

WEAPONS

New Weapons*

  • Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.
  • Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Assault Rifles

  • AK-47
  • Reduced headshot multiplier.
  • Reduced damage for 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.
  • Krig 6
  • Reduced headshot multiplier.
  • FFAR 1
  • Increased damage ranges.
  • Reduced recoil.

Submachine Guns

  • Milano 821
  • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • KSP 45
  • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • Bullfrog
  • Increased effective damage ranges.

Tactical Rifles

  • M16
  • Reduced maximum effective range.
  • Reduced fire rate.
  • Tactical Rifle Charlie
  • Reduced headshot multiplier.
  • Reduced maximum effective range.
  • Reduced fire rate.
  • Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
  • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.

Light Machine Guns

  • M60
  • Increased ADS speed.
  • Increased weapon swap speeds.

Sniper Rifles

  • Sniper Rifle Charlie
  • Increased damage multiplier for upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments.
  • 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel will now increase one-hit kill zone to upper arms.
  • Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.

Pistols

  • Magnum
  • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • Increased fire rate.

Shotguns

  • Hauer 77
  • Decreased damage ranges.
  • Decreased damage range for 25.2” Task Force Barrel.
  • Shotgun Bravo
  • Decreased damage ranges.
  • Decreased fire rate.
  • Decreased damage range for 24.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
  • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for shotguns.

General

  • Reduced the amount of player knockback when being damaged by bullet weapons.

Perks

  • Flak Jacket
  • Reduced explosive damage mitigation.
  • Forward Intel
  • Increased viewable mini-map area.
  • Ninja
  • Removed protection from Field Mic detection.
  • Spycraft
  • Added full immunity to Field Mic detection.

Equipment

  • Frag Grenade
  • Slightly increased damage.
  • Molotov
  • Slightly increased damage.
  • Stimshot
  • Reduced heal speed.

Field Upgrades

  • Field Mic
  • No longer detects users who are crouch-walking, ADS walking, or swimming.
  • Gas Mine
  • Increased damage.
  • Removed detonation delay.
  • Reduced how much a player will be slowed when affected by the gas.

SCORESTREAKS

  • H.A.R.P.
  • High-Altitude Reconnaissance Plane shows both enemy positions and their directions on the mini-map.
  • Cruise Missile
  • Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects would display after a Cruise Missile killcam.
  • Addressed an issue where using a Cruise Missile from a Care Package could clear score earned toward the player’s equipped Cruise Missile Scorestreak.
  • RC-XD
  • Addressed an issue that allowed the RC-XD to push teammates.

GENERAL

  • Quick Play will now display the player’s last selected tab between Core and Hardcore by default.
  • Addressed an issue where Friendly Fire penalties would be applied for self-kills in Hardcore modes.
  • Addressed an issue where the camera could not access the entire map in Crossroads.

ZOMBIES

General

  • Added support for 2-player splitscreen.

Stability

  • Added various stability fixes.
  • Added stability improvements for Host Migration.

WEAPONS

  • Mac-10
  • Mac-10 SMG added to Mystery Box with weapon rarity/attachment variations once owned.
  • Groza
  • Groza assault rifle added to Mystery Box with weapon rarity/attachment variations once owned.

DIE MASCHINE

Support

Cruise Missile

  • Cruise Missile added as new Support weapon starting in Season One.

Leaderboard*

  • “Die Maschine” leaderboard updated to start tracking Highest Round completed instead of Total Rounds completed.

Salvage Rewards

  • Refactored Round Milestone Salvage awards to ensure a more even distribution and higher amount awarded to all players.

Exfil

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from reaching the Exfil area fast enough to be cleared.
  • Addressed an issue that sometimes caused an excessive number of Megaton enemies to spawn during the Exfil event.
  • Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Megaton to become stuck outside of the map during the Exfil event.
  • Addressed an issue that allowed completing Exfil while in the Dark Aether in the “Die Maschine 20 Round” playlist.

Field Upgrades

  • Addressed an issue that could cause the player to lose charge on a Field Upgrade when swapping classes to one that had the same Field Upgrade equipped.
  • Addressed an issue where Field Upgrades that have an active duration were able to earn progress toward the next charge while still active.

Equipment

  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Cymbal Monkey from automatically being picked up and stacked if one was already in the player’s inventory.

Pack-a-Punch

  • Addressed a timing-specific issue that caused the Pack-A-Punch to become non-functional.

UI

  • Addressed an issue that could cause the “Swap and Attach” prompt to appear on weapon pickup prompts under specific circumstances.

General

  • Closed various map exploit areas.
  • Addressed an issue that could cause the left hand of a Dual Wield weapon from receiving Weapon Skill upgrades.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented players from Pinging the Mystery Box.
  • Addressed a rare issue that could prevent Plaguehounds from triggering their death visual effects.

DEAD OPS ARCADE 3

  • Gameplay
  • Added various enemy and weapon tuning.
  • Closed various map exploits.
  • Leaderboards*
  • Leaderboard stats reset for Solo/Duo/Trio/Quad (boss defeats, high score, high round) at the start of Season One to allow for a fresh start based on updated gameplay tuning.

ONSLAUGHT (PS4/PS5)

  • Gameplay
  • Increased early Surge spawn rates for a faster-paced experience.
  • Filling up the Surge meter now immediately clears the area.
  • Maps
  • The Pines*
  • Available in Onslaught at the start of Season One.
  • Nuketown ‘84
  • Added various exploit fixes.
  • Enemies
  • Addressed an issue that prevented Plaguehound toxic kills from contributing to Orb Power.
  • Addressed various pathing issues for the Megaton.
  • General
  • Addressed a rare issue that could cause Salvage to drop in Onslaught when using certain attachments

PC

Stability

  • Added various stability fixes.
  • Addressed an issue that could cause the game to occasionally crash when quitting the game.

General

  • Updated recommended driver version for NVIDIA GPU to 457.30.
  • Updated recommended driver version for AMD GPU to 20.11.01.

 

Hopefully, these patch notes give you the edge, and if not it’s always nice to give the patch notes a read! With all the new content, battle pass, maps, and warzone stuff you can expect to have a ton of fun!

