Captain America: Chris Evans Denies Return Rumors & Peggy Carter Trends on Twitter

Marvel fans, your Cap is back! Chris Evans is set to return as Captain America. After Avengers: Endgame, it was thought that Evans was done with the role and wouldn’t be returning to any future Marvel projects. But wait, or is he?

According to Comicbook.com, “It is unknown whether or not the deal between Evans and Marvel Studios has closed, yet. Evans is expected to return in at least one Marvel property with the deal leaving thee door open for him to appear in another movie later. The report points to Evans reprising the role in a supporting capacity, not a standalone Captain Ameroica movie, in the vein of how Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War.”

During an interview with Scarlett Johansspn, Evans told Variety that, “It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”

However, Chris Evans took to Twitter to say that it was news to him!

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Evans is known for being a prankster and laughing along with fans. This simply could be what he’s doing here, as the deal may not be finalized.

We last saw Captain American in Endgame, which appears that it leads into the new Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The show will follow the two characters in a world post-Captain and is set to air on Disney+ later this fall.

How could Marvel bring Captain back? Well, there are certainly new stories to tell now that Captain transported back in time. Things could have been very different for an aging Captain America. Will we see what life is like for Captain and Agent Peggy Carter? Who really knows, but it’s Marvel and with the upcoming Spider-Verse, there’s unlimited possibilities for the character.

And, since Chris Evans and Captain American were trending on Twitter, so was Peggy Carter. Who wouldn’t be excited to see the pair share more screen time?

I refuse to believe steve Rogers went back in time to Peggy to live out his life with her and not stop bucky from being hurt I’m sorry no I hate his ending so much I HATE IT I HATE IT — AMY 🍄 (@awfucksake) January 14, 2021

If Chris Evans comes back as Steve Rogers, I can somehow get my most-wanted scene in which he & Peggy have dinner with Daisy & Agent Sousa, & it’s a little awkward at first, but then he and Daniel bond over being men from the past displaced in time. — Star Wars Goth🌑 (@StarWarsGoth) January 14, 2021

It’s a dumpster fire out there, but I do love seeing ‘Peggy’ trend. pic.twitter.com/oMJ1FrMtrp — Lindsey Wolf-Kissed Allen (@linzraeallen) January 14, 2021

Are you excited to possibly see Evans return as Captain America? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Marvel has not publicly commented to on the article from Comicbook.