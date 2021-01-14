Captain America: Chris Evans Finalizing Deal to Return as Cap!

Marvel fans, your Cap is back! Chris Evans is set to return as Captain America. After Avengers: Endgame, it was thought that Evans was done with the role and wouldn’t be returning to any future Marvel projects.

According to Comicbook.com, “It is unknown whether or not the deal between Evans and Marvel Studios has closed, yet. Evans is expected to return in at least one Marvel property with the deal leaving thee door open for him to appear in another movie later. The report points to Evans reprising the role in a supporting capacity, not a standalone Captain Ameroica movie, in the vein of how Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War.”

During an interview with Scarlett Johansspn, Evans told Variety that, “It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”

This story is just developing and we will update this article as more information comes in.

We last saw Captain American in Endgame, which appears that it leads into the new Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The show will follow the two characters in a world post-Captain and is set to air on Disney+ later this fall.

How could Marvel bring Captain back? Well, there are certainly new stories to tell now that Captain transported back in time. Things could have been very different for an aging Captain America. Will we see what life is like for Captain and Agent Peggy Carter? Who really knows, but it’s Marvel and with the upcoming Spider-Verse, there’s unlimited possibilities for the character.

Are you excited to see Evans return as Captain America? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Marvel has not publicly commented to on the article from Comicbook.