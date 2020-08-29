It has been confirmed that Chadwick Boseman died on Friday after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor was relatively young, passing away at 43.

Boseman was most well known for his role as T’challa, the Marvel superhero Black Panther. He had several notable roles before landing the role with Marvel, however. He played Jackie Robinson in ’42’.

Unbeknownst to most people, it seems as though the star had been battling colon cancer for the last few years. It’s now been revealed that he performed his acting duties in between surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. Boseman never spoke about his condition to the media.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.” is what Kevin Feige had to say. Feige is the President of Marvel Studios

Even rival company DC Comics had nice words to say in regards to the actor’s passing. Many other marvel actors and stars have posted to social media, mourning the passing of a good friend.

Boseman became a role model for people everywhere because of his role in Black Panther. Black Panther was the first superhero film to be nominated for best picture by the Academy Awards. More importantly, though Boseman portrayed a strong, powerful, courageous black man who led his nation proudly. He inspired kids everywhere, who finally had a black superhero to look up to.

Boseman, in real life, was by all accounts just as courageous and kind as the hero he portrayed on screen. This is a devastating loss, and Chadwick Boseman will be missed.

Rest in peace, Mr. Boseman. Wakanda Forever.

To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/F5YhIbK4wg — DC (@DCComics) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s family kindly requests that the public respect their privacy during this difficult time.