Batwoman is already back, DC fans, and Black Lightning premieres in less than a week. After that we’ll get the heavily anticipated Superman And Lois. After that? Everyone’s favorite Scarlet Speedster is back with The Flash season 7! The show was originally meant to air the same night as Superman And Lois but was pushed back a week. This was to allow a two hour special for the Superman And Lois premiere. A week is no big deal though, not when we’re talking about the CW’s flagship DC Show. The Flash inherited that title the moment Arrow ended, but of course, that’s just my opinion. If you can’t wait though, there’s at least a brand new trailer you can check out thanks to Entertainment Weekly. Let’s check out The Flash Season 7 trailer together!

Unsurprisingly the trailer focuses on the loose threads from season 6. The season was cut short, unable to resolve its lingering plot threads. Barry will be giving everything he’s got to save Iris and rescue her from the mirror world. As for what comes next, we have no idea! I guess we’ve been given some hints over the last year, but for now we’re focused on wrapping up the new Mirror Master. Eric Wallace spoke about the Covid-19 shutdowns during DC’s FanDome event.

“When we had the shutdown happen as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season which will now become partially the first episode of season seven. So, we do have 85 percent of the footage that we were able to use plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So, even though it’s only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it’s presented. It’s actually huge spoilers, all over the place.”

The Flash will return on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 on The CW. You will also be able to stream the episode the following night on the CW’s digital platforms!