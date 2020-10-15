So, as we all know The Walking Dead is being completely reprinted from the first issue, except this time the comic will be completely colored in. This is good news for die-hard fans of The Walking Dead who simply weren’t ready to let go of the beloved zombie series. The Walking Dead Deluxe#1 is already available for purchase. You should definitely head out and support your LCS and pick it up, assuming you love The Walking Dead. Not only is the entire series being reprinted in color, but as you may have guessed this also means there’s going to be a ton of variant covers available. Now, if variants aren’t your cup of tea you may want to skip this article altogether. If you eagerly scoop up multiple of the same comic though, skip around. The Walking Dead Deluxe Variants released alongside the first issue and some of them are absolutely sick.

There’s a few of them, so let’s get them out of the way yeah. The first Walking Dead Deluxe variant we’re going to feature isn’t a variant at all! This cover, pictured below, is the main cover for the issue. This is most likely the book you’ll find on your LCS’s shelf. This cover was done by David Finch.

Certainly, not a bad way to start, but we’re going to go ahead and post a few others.

So, as you can see there’s going to be quite a few of them. There’s even a variant that features a completely white cover but I didn’t feel the need to display that one. The Charlie Adlard cover was also recently revealed to be part of a set of six connecting covers. To complete the image you’ll have to get each of those variants from the first six issues of The Walking Dead Deluxe. Which Variant was your favorite? Will you be collecting The Walking Dead Deluxe? First time or returning fan? I know I’ll be grabbing these bi-weekly as soon as they’re available and enjoying the story again from the beginning.