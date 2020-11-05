Chris Evans: Donald Trump Refused to Meet with Chris Evans Twice

Chris Evans showed up on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! this week and talked about being politically minded, getting the support of many political figures for his new project A Starting Point, and his relationship with NFL quarterback, Tom Brady. But the biggest thing to come from the interview was Evans’ attempts to meet with President Donald Trump.



Evans recently launched A Starting Point, a bipartisan website aimed at informing people with accurate information that doesn’t take either political side. Evans is hopeful that the site gives everyone a clearer look into the world of politics. He avoids sharing his own political opinions and aims to keep things right down the middle.

During his interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kimmel asked Evans if he had ever invited President Trump to engage with his new site. Evans responded::

“You have to, right? You have to. I shouldn’t say it that way. No, I asked him, and he said no. He said no twice, and so it’s like ‘Well I did my part.’”

Evans regularly uses social media to share his political opinions and recently joined Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, for a virtual fundraiser called Voters Assemble!

Even with his site being neutral, Evans is affiliated with the Democratic party, which will naturally create speculation as to whether or not his site can truly be non-biased.

What are your thoughts on Chris Evans and his involvement in politics and political news? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!