Chris Pratt wants Chris Hemsworth to Stop Working Out

Thor: Love and Thunder will reunite Christ Hemsworth with his costar, Chris Pratt. And now, thanks to an Instagram post of Hemsworth training to return as Thor, Pratt is feeling a bit inadequate. Hemsworth uploaded a workout pic that instantly went viral and Pratt commented on the image asking the actor to slowdown, as Pratt is grossly behind.

“Hey bud,” Pratt commented. “Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 26 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Hemsworth joked that the picture was using a filter. “Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here,” the Thor star quipped. “It’s called instashred.”

Publicly, this is the first time that Pratt has publicly acknowledge that he is, in fact, joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited,” Portman previously explained to Yahoo! “I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022. Are you excited about seeing Hemsworth, Pratt, and Portman all together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!