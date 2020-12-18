Cold War Season 1 Is Here!

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War released about a month ago. In our review for multiplayer and zombies, we talked about how much fun it was. We even went as far as to call it potentially the best Call of Duty game to date! Since then the game hasn’t slowed down at all! We’ve had several updates with fixes but the big update finally arrived the other day. Season 1 of Cold War launched on December 16, 2020 and brought with it a ton of new fun stuff to do! We’ve included the trailer below if you want to give that a look, too!

The new content includes new maps, new game modes, and even some new weapons! In addition to all, that season one brought with it a new battle pass full of goodies to unlock. These range from CoD points to cosmetics and even the new weapons are available through it. If you don’t want to pay for the battle pass that’s okay, too! There are quite a few free goodies you can acquire for it if you don’t want to dish out the extra cash.

Three maps were added with the season one update! Nuketown ’84 has gotten a festive coat of paint! You’ll find the map covered in snow and holiday lights, making it the perfect setting to turn the snow red with the blood of your enemies. The next map, Pines, is set in a 1980’s New Jersey mall and the final map is a returning fan-favorite from Black Ops II! You’ll find these maps in most of the playlists. You can also find them in special playlists highlighting them if you want to absolutely check them out! You should, by the way. Pines in particular has been a ton of fun.

Two new weapons were also introduced with Cold War season one. We got a fast firing SMG in the MAC-10 and a new assault rifle, the Gorza. Both are available through the battle pass at tier 15 and 31 respectively.

Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode returns too, bringing high stakes 2v2 action. In addition to that zombies got a new game mode as well. Jingle hells puts the zombies in festive hats and gives you snowballs. You can throw them at the zombies to freeze them. There’s also snowmen throughout the map you can smash for a trick or a treat.

If you’re thinking that’s already a lot of content brace yourselves, we’re not done yet. Warzone received a massive update too! The biggest part of that update is undoubtedly the new map. It’s a much smaller map meaning there’s way more action than on the regular Warzone map.

We’ll be posting some more in-depth information on all of those things so stay tuned! In the meantime, get out there and enjoy Cold War’s first season!