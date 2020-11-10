Colin Farrell Reportedly Can’t Take Over Johnny Depp’s Role in Fantastic Beasts 3 Due to The Batman

Last wee, Warner Bros quickly removed Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts 3 film, forcing Depp to issue a statement that he was resigning from the role. However, Warner Bros did not anticipate the fan and internet support that Depp would receive after his resignation. There has been an outcry that Warner Bros is misaligned in its handling and that the allegations of abuse against Amber Heard are far worse. Yet, Heard remains in her role for Aquaman 2.

The third film in the franchise has had a lot of controversy surrounding it, as J.K. Rowling’s public image taking a battering over repeated accusations of transphobia, while Ezra Miller has yet to publicly comment on the viral video that saw him choking a female fan earlier this year.

With all of this happening, the logical choice of who would replace Depp as Grindelwald has been Colin Farrell, having played the antagonist in the first film.

According to a report, even if he was offered the chance to return to the franchise, his commitments to The Batman have reportedly rendered it impossible. Fantastic Beasts 3 has already begun shooting and a replacement would be needed immediately.

So who could replace Depp for the third film? One report has nominated Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as a likely replacement. Smith certainly has that silliness ability that Depp also carries. And, Smith’s acting chops are also up to par. He’d be an excellent addition to the Wizarding World!

