Comic-Con: The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, & World Beyond Announce Lineup

Today, AMC announced they’re participating in SDCC: At Home with their annual Hall H panels (minus Hall H), which includes The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, and the upcoming series Walking Dead: World Beyond. Each panel will feature most of the stars and producers of each show and will be available to stream for free for everyone watching at home. Dates and links will be available closer to the panel time. Check out the official lineup below and also get excited for our own Skybound SDCC panels – both featuring Robert Kirkman! Details on that here.

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will feature Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.