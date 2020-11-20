Coming to America 2 gets Release Date

It’s been 31 years since Prince Akeem graced us with his presence. He’s about to do it again. Coming to America 2 is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Eddie Murphy previously confirmed that the film is “officially moving forward” at Paramount with director Craig Brewer (Empire) and Kenya Barris (black-ish) rewriting the script. The initial draft of the script came from original Coming to America writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. Murphy is producing the film alongside Kevin Misher while Barris will serve as executive producer. Production on the film is completed.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite [Is My Name], and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

The sequel has Akeem returning to America when he learns of a long-lost son and unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. Paramount (and the rest of the world) is hoping the bulk of the original cast will return for the sequel. The original cast included Arsenio Hall, who played Prince Akeem’s aide, Semmi; Shari Headley, who played Lisa, Akeem’s love interest; John Amos, who played Lisa’s father Cleo, the owner of McDowell’s; and James Earl Jones, who played King Jaffe.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

Are you excited to visit Zamunda and see this hilarious cast again?