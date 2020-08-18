Confirmed: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Not Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’ for Amazon’s ‘The Boys’

The internet has been on fire as speculation was running wild over whether the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead would be Negan’s last appearance. This all happened after a public Twitter exchange between the actor who plays Negan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, publicly lobbied for a role on the Amazon Prime series, The Boys. It looks like we have confirmation that Morgan isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

First, let’s look at Morgan’s original Tweet and then what The Boys Showrunner is now saying!

RadioTimes spoke to The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and got straight to it on whether Morgan was headed over for a role on the show. “We’ve been texting back and forth about trying to figure it out,” Kripke said. “I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that up, because he is a regular on another show.

And the emphasis there is, “a regular on another show.” This confirms that Morgan is still contracted for The Walking Dead and any appearance on The Boys would be strictly as a guest-starring role.

Kripke then elaborated on why it would be complicated, saying, “He is on The Walking Dead, so he could only come up for a couple of days. And if there’s still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible.

“So, of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role might be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way, then yeah, we’ll try to figure it out.”

Now Walking Dead fans can collectively breath a sigh of relief as we can rest easy knowing that Jeffrey Dean Morgan likely survives the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead and is returning for Season 11 of the show.

The Walking Dead returns on October 4 at 8 p.m. for the Season 10 Finale. The show will then return in early 2021 with a six episode extension of Season 10.

