Conjuring 3: First Look Trailer Released! Plus Behind the Scenes Footage!

In a video called Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind the Scenes, Warner Bros gets you excited and in the mood for Halloween! The over thirty minute video details the history of The Conjuring franchise and teases the third Conjuring film.

The third film will be called The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and will be directed by Michael Chaves. Returning for the film are its stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The pair resume their roles as supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The new film concerns the real-life case of a man named Arne Cheyenne Jackson. Jackson famously attempted to defend himself against a manslaughter prosecution by claiming he was the victim of a demonic possession.

“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films,” franchise overlord James Wan, who directed the first two movies, says in the video. “It should be more on a whole different level, something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

“The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case,” says Vera Farmiga, “which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that…” “…that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter,” Patrick Wilson completes her sentence. “You’re in for a much different ride than you’ve been on in other Conjuring films.”

Check out the video below that features behind-the-scenes footage from the set of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and an interview snippet with Johnson himself.