Cosplay Spotlight: Alodia Gosiengfiao

Alodía Gosiengfiao is a Filipina cosplayer, model, TV presenter, singer, pianist and actress. She is also known as Cosplay Queen of the Philippines. As a celebrity endorser, she is one of the ambassadors and VJ for Animax Asia known as the “Ani-mates”, and co-host of ABS-CBN’s prank show Laugh Out Loud.
She has been featured in various magazines, newspapers and TV shows locally and abroad. She appeared on the Filipino FHM 100 Sexiest Women poll, ranking No. 01 in 2009, No. 02 in 2010 and No. 03 in 2012; she posed as the cover girl for that magazine on its July 2013 issue. She was named by DOS Magazine as one of the Most Influential Women in the Philippines.
“Look at you, now look at me..” “How you like that” LSS 😁 Yours truly as Atago 💕 📷: @wil_dasovich @alodia.art
“Know your place, B-Class!” “I won’t hand over the position I worked so hard for!” I bet you never expected this cosplay from me and my sis @ashlili. Hehe! We are big fans of One Punch Man! This is our first try on the sisters Tatsumaki & Fubuki! I hope you like our cosplay! Download One Punch Man: The Strongest now! Google play: https://bit.ly/2XLzWxI App store: https://bit.ly/2Uqe4Gi Official website: https://bit.ly/30vyn8X Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OnePunchManMobileSEAEN/ #opm #onepunchmanthestrongest #onepunchman #tatsumaki #fubuki
I challenge you! Who’s your Pokemon?😍 My partner Pikachu @scarletsnowbelo and I will only accept the Poke Battle as long as its not Grass, Ground, Electric & Dragon Type. Better if Water Type hehe 😅 Game? Happy Halloween!💛 📷:@ashlili, 👗: @carian.cruz Styling by yours truly #cosplay #pokemon
Thank you #WorldCyberGames again for having us as guests this year! 1st China vlog up on my YT channel 😱
“Don’t assume your dreams are just fantasy. If you can imagine a world, believe in it… and dive in” 🗝 📷: @ashlili . . Have you guys checked out #KingdomHearts3 yet? ☺️ KH is one of our fave series and #KH3 is out now on #PS4! http://playstn.asia/AlodiaKH @playstationasia #kh3 #cosplay #kairi #playeverythingps4 . 🗝: @lychiii 👗:@reginesboutiqueph 👁:@eyekyandishop
“Huli ka, boy!” 😏 As #SilverSable in the new #SpiderManPS4 game that just came out yesterday!🕷 Would you like to watch the stream of this game? 🤓 #PlayEverythingPS4 @playstationasia #cosplay 🔸 Outfit by @jcregaladodesigner | Guns by @lychiii | Wig by @cosmic.bytes | Makeup & hair styling by yours truly 🔸
Halloween is just around the corner. Who/what are you dressing up as?👻 Btw, just in case you’re wondering, I used @nyxcosmetics_philippines makeup to help me achieve my D.Va look at APCC. Catch the products on Lazada’s Halloween Sale today for up to 65% off! #cosplay #dva #dvacosplay
“Smile smile…” 🐰 It was one crazy weekend! Thank you to everyone who went to @asiapopcomicon! Really lovely meeting new and old friends in the community again!😌 Thanks to #asiapopcomicon and @comicavestudios for having me as one of the guest cosplay judges in CAGE again this year!🙏🏻 📷 by Jio Verona #comicave #overwatch #cosplay #dva #dvacosplay