Cosplay Spotlight: Alodia Gosiengfiao

Alodía Gosiengfiao is a Filipina cosplayer, model, TV presenter, singer, pianist and actress. She is also known as Cosplay Queen of the Philippines. As a celebrity endorser, she is one of the ambassadors and VJ for Animax Asia known as the “Ani-mates”, and co-host of ABS-CBN’s prank show Laugh Out Loud.

She has been featured in various magazines, newspapers and TV shows locally and abroad. She appeared on the Filipino FHM 100 Sexiest Women poll, ranking No. 01 in 2009, No. 02 in 2010 and No. 03 in 2012; she posed as the cover girl for that magazine on its July 2013 issue. She was named by DOS Magazine as one of the Most Influential Women in the Philippines.

Wow! That’s a lot! She’s extremely talented as a cosplayer! So let’s check out some her awesome images below! Plus, we’ve included a YouTube video where she introduces herself! Follow her on Instagram too!